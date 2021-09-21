Rajasthan, most unemployed state after Haryana: CMIE

In its latest figures released as part of the unemployment rate report by the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, May-August, 2021), Rajasthan is the most unemployed state after Haryana in terms of overall unemployment.

According to the report, 55.75 per cent of the graduates and youths with higher education degrees are unemployed. On the contrary, this figure stands at an average of 20.21 per cent nationally.

The unemployment rate of Haryana is 35.7 per cent while that of Rajasthan is 26.7 per cent. Rajasthan and Haryana are the only states to cross the 20 per cent mark in terms of unemployment.

The state also has the highest unemployment rate for the uneducated when compared with the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, MP and Gujarat. A total of 28.06 per cent of illiterate youths have no job. This segment has zero per cent unemployment rate in MP and Gujarat while in UP, it is 1.13 per cent

The average unemployment rate in India is 7.5 per cent. In urban india, it is 9.1 per cent while in rural india it is 6.8 per cent.

Also women are far behind when it comes to employment rate, particularly urban women, says the statistics.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:21 PM IST