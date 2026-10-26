Railways Extends Insurance To Counter Tickets From October 27, ₹10 Lakh Cover Available For Just 45 Paise

Indian Railways will offer optional insurance on reserved counter tickets from October 27. |

New Delhi: Indian Railways will extend its Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS) to passengers purchasing reserved tickets at railway reservation counters from October 27, 2026. The move will allow passengers to get insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh by paying just 45 paise per person.

The decision follows directions issued by the Supreme Court and aims to provide insurance benefits to passengers booking tickets through offline counters.

Supreme Court Order Behind Decision

The Railway Board issued instructions on Saturday, directing all zonal railways to make arrangements for implementing the insurance facility at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court's October 6 order in the Union of India versus Radha Yadav case.

Until now, optional travel insurance was available to eligible passengers booking tickets through the IRCTC online platform.

Rs 10 Lakh Insurance Cover

Under the scheme, passengers can purchase insurance by paying a premium of 45 paise per person.

The policy offers compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death or permanent total disability caused by a railway accident or untoward incident.

Passengers suffering permanent partial disability can receive up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

Additionally, the insurance provides up to Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation expenses and Rs 10,000 towards transportation of mortal remains.

Digital Payment Mandatory

The Railway Board clarified that purchasing insurance will remain optional for passengers.

Reservation counter staff must inform travellers about the insurance facility before completing their bookings.

Passengers choosing insurance must provide their mobile numbers and pay the premium through digital payment methods only.

The insurance amount will be collected along with the railway ticket fare.

Policy details will subsequently be communicated through the registered mobile number.

Railways Directed To Ensure Implementation

The Board stated that existing terms and conditions governing IRCTC e-ticket insurance will also apply to counter-booked tickets.

Divisional railway managers and commercial officers have been instructed to supervise implementation.

Zonal railways must also submit compliance reports confirming their operational readiness before the scheme becomes available to passengers across railway reservation counters nationwide.