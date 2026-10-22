Indian Railways Increases Sleeper Coaches In 4 Trains Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath Puja To Ease Festive Rush | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has changed the coach composition of 4 trains to provide more seats for passengers travelling during the festive season.

Under the new arrangement, the number of Third AC Economy coaches has been reduced, while sleeper coaches have been increased. The move aims to accommodate more passengers in sleeper class and reduce the difficulties faced by travellers during the festive rush.

Changes Effective From October 21 And 22

Railways has already implemented the revised coach arrangement in 2 trains from October 21 and 22. These include the Gwalior-Gandhinagar Express and Jhansi-Bandra Special.

The changes are expected to provide additional sleeper-class seats to passengers travelling towards Gujarat and Maharashtra.

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High Demand For Sleeper Seats

During Diwali and Chhath Puja, a large number of passengers travel from Gwalior, Jhansi and nearby areas to different parts of the country, particularly Gujarat and Maharashtra.

As a result, demand for sleeper and general-class tickets increases significantly. Many passengers face long waiting lists and difficulty getting confirmed tickets.

Keeping this demand in mind, Railways has decided to increase the number of sleeper coaches by reducing Third AC Economy coaches.

The revised arrangement is expected to improve seat availability and make travel more convenient for passengers during the festive season.