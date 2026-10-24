Indian Railways To Offer Optional Travel Insurance At Reservation Counters From October 27; Cover Up To ₹10 Lakh | AI

Mumbai: Passengers booking reserved railway tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will be able to opt for travel insurance from October 27, bringing the facility available to online ticket buyers to railway reservation counters. The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to make the necessary arrangements before the deadline, following a Supreme Court order dated October 6 in the case of Union of India vs Radha Yadav.

Passengers Must Provide Consent

The move will allow passengers booking tickets at railway counters to access insurance cover against death, disability and injuries arising from rail travel. However, the insurance will remain optional. Passengers will have to give their consent, provide their mobile number and pay the premium digitally. The premium will be collected along with the ticket fare, and policy details will be sent to the registered mobile number. Passengers who do not opt for the facility will not be covered under the scheme.

Reservation Staff Given Instructions

The Railway Board has instructed reservation staff to inform passengers about the facility and clearly explain that it is voluntary. Counter staff must record consent accurately, capture the required passenger details and address queries about the scheme. Divisional Railway Managers and commercial officers will monitor the rollout, while technical glitches and operational difficulties must be reported to the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC for resolution. Zonal railways have also been asked to submit compliance reports to the Board.

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According to the existing policy terms applicable to e-ticket passengers, the insurance premium is 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes. This rate has been effective since February 17, 2024. The same terms and conditions will apply to passengers opting for insurance at PRS counters.

The policy provides compensation of ₹10 lakh in case of death and ₹10 lakh for permanent total disability. Coverage for permanent partial disability is up to ₹7.5 lakh, while hospitalisation expenses for injuries are covered up to ₹2 lakh. It also provides ₹10,000 towards the transportation of mortal remains, subject to the policy conditions.

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