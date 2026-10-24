Osteoporosis Society Of India, Sun Pharma Launch Bone Health Campaign Targeting 1 Lakh Patients |

Mumbai: With an estimated 22.9% of adults in India affected by osteoporosis, the Osteoporosis Society of India (OSI), in association with Sun Pharma, has launched a Bone Health Scorecard initiative to promote early risk assessment, targeting over 1 lakh patients through bone mineral density (BMD) camps across more than 500 districts over the next year.

Campaign Launched In Mumbai

Launched in Mumbai under the campaign “Why wait? Till it Breaks”, the initiative aims to encourage people to assess their bone health before a fracture exposes an underlying problem. The programme will focus on raising awareness, identifying risk factors and encouraging timely medical consultation and preventive care.

Osteoporosis weakens bones, increasing the risk of fractures, chronic pain and reduced mobility. The condition often remains undetected until a fracture occurs, affecting patients’ independence and quality of life. The risk rises with age, particularly after 50, while postmenopausal women are especially vulnerable because declining oestrogen levels accelerate bone loss.

OSI President Highlights Risks

Dr Sushrut Babhulkar, president of OSI, said, “Since osteoporosis often goes undetected until a fracture occurs, early risk assessment is important.” He added that the scorecard aims to help people understand their risk and seek timely medical guidance.

According to Dr Babhulkar, one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 globally are at risk of osteoporotic fractures, underlining the need for preventive interventions and greater awareness of bone health.

The launch was attended by more than 100 orthopaedic doctors and healthcare professionals, including Dr Nandita Palshetkar, co-founder and medical director of Bloom IVF and former president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI). Veteran actor Bhagyashree Dassani attended as chief guest.

Joseph Gerald, CEO, Super Cluster-II, India Business, Sun Pharma, said the partnership aims to make bone health assessment more accessible and encourage people to take proactive steps towards stronger bones.

The year-long campaign seeks to translate awareness into action by encouraging people to assess their risk, consult healthcare professionals and adopt preventive measures for healthier ageing.

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