BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Pushes Transit-Oriented Development Around Metro Stations To Boost Public Transport Use

BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide |

Mumbai: Emphasising the importance of integrating public transport with urban development, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that planned development around metro stations can encourage greater use of public transport and improve urban mobility.

Bhide Addresses Urban Mobility Conference

She was speaking while chairing a session on Land Use and Transport Beyond City Limits at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s initiatives in transit-oriented development, Bhide noted that the policy has been initiated in Nagpur and Pune. In Mumbai, a policy promoting higher-density development within approximately 500 metres of underground metro stations has also been implemented.

Policy Encourages Mixed-Use Development

The policy encourages the development of housing, offices, shops and essential facilities around metro stations. Additional premiums collected for higher permissible construction areas are allocated towards local amenities and transport infrastructure, supporting integrated and planned urban growth.

She noted that such development can improve metro ridership, make daily commuting more convenient and support Mumbai’s economic growth over the long term.

Bhide also emphasised the need for coordination among government agencies and local authorities to ensure effective transport planning and the planned development of areas beyond city limits. Experiences from cities such as London and Singapore, along with expert recommendations, can help shape future urban mobility policies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/