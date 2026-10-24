Tiger Shroff Sells Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Khar For ₹9 Crore; Property Bought For ₹7.61 Crore In 2018 | Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Rustomjee Paramount, a residential project in Khar (West), Mumbai, for Rs 9 crore, according to property registration data compiled by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Property Deal Registered On October 22

The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026. The apartment, located on the ninth floor of Wing D of Rustomjee Paramount D CHS Ltd on 18th Road, Khar (West), has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft, along with 95.80 sq ft of exclusive areas. The sale includes two covered car parking spaces.

The purchasers, Deepali Pravin Mehta and Aniruddha R. Khandekar, paid stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh for the transaction.

Apartment Purchased In 2018

According to the registration details, Shroff had purchased the apartment from the developer, Keystone Realtors Private Limited, on July 17, 2018, for Rs 7.61 crore. He received possession of the property on November 30, 2019.

The latest transaction value of Rs 9 crore is around Rs 1.39 crore higher than the original purchase price.

The sale comes shortly after Tiger Shroff made headlines for a firing incident. On the evening of October 18, at least two men opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area and fled on a motorcycle. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

About a year ago, Shroff had sold another apartment in the same project for Rs 15.6 crore, gain of nearly 31%. Earlier this year, the actor also sold a residential property in Hadapsar, Pune for Rs 8.87 crore. He had purchased the property in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore, clocking a gross return of 18.3%.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/