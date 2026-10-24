Manoj Jarange Fears ₹500 Crore Audio Clip May Be Declared Fake, Demands Impartial Forensic Probe | File Photo

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a forensic probe into a purported audio clip released by him, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday expressed fear that the government might dub the clip as fabricated to suppress the truth. He said he would keep a close watch on the forensic investigation for a month before announcing his next move.

Jarange To Monitor Forensic Investigation

“The allegation of Rs 500 crore was made to finish the Maratha quota movement. I will not let the issue die under any circumstances,” Jarange told reporters in his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

The clip has heated up the state’s politics after a woman was heard saying that Rs 500 crore had been delivered to Jarange through Shrikant Shinde, MP and son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to wind up his agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Leaders from both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have taken potshots at each other over the claim.

Activist Raises Delhi Connection Claim

Jarange alleged that someone is trying to dismiss the clip as fabricated through a Delhi connection. “The allegation of a Rs 500 crore payment was levelled against me because I have been putting forth the problems faced by the Marathas and the farmers. I am not interested in the claims and counterclaims made by political leaders.”

Jarange said that if the government sends its representative for talks, he will provide information on who was active behind the scenes to defame him. He, however, downplayed state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal’s demand to arrest the Shindes. “No one should be arrested merely on the basis of allegations. Let there be an impartial investigation. Let the truth come out. Action should be based on the outcome of the investigation,” Jarange said.

Soon after Jarange’s warning, one of his former associates, Amol Khune, caused a stir by claiming that Jarange and his aide Gangadhar Kalkute have foreign connections. “They put up banners all the way from Antarwali to Mumbai, so where did they get so much money from? Everyone should be investigated. They will be found to have properties abroad as well,” he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said this appears to be a conspiracy to separate Eknath Shinde and Manoj Jarange. “Somewhere it is being said that Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister because of the BJP. But if Eknath Shinde had not led the revolt, the BJP would have been sitting at home despite having 106 MLAs. The 236 seats that were won in Maharashtra were won only because Eknath Shinde’s face was put forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Uday Samant has reportedly played the role of a mediator between the warring leaders of the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Eknath Shinde, too, has reportedly asked his lieutenant Ramdas Kadam not to speak publicly on the Rs 500 crore claim. According to sources, Shinde has taken the stand that all talk on this subject should stop.

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