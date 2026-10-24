Kalyan: 19 Cyclists Embark On 900-Km Ride To Karnataka's Dandeli To Spread Water Conservation Awareness |

Kalyan: With water conservation emerging as a pressing concern 19 cyclists from Kalyan-Dombivli and surrounding areas have embarked on a 900-km expedition to Dandeli in Karnataka, combining an endurance challenge with a social awareness campaign. The ride was flagged off from Durgadi Chowk in Kalyan in the presence of international marathon runner Dilip Ghadge, Kailash Deshpande of the Rotary Club of Kalyan and other dignitaries.

Organised by Team Bike port the week-long expedition aims to promote responsible water use environmental protection and cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transport. The cyclists will navigate the winding roads and challenging terrain of the Western Ghats before reaching their destination in Karnataka.

The 19-member team represents a diverse cross-section of society including doctors, lawyers, police personnel, IT professionals, railway officials, priests, entrepreneurs, businesspeople, Indian Navy officers, a film and an official from the state excise department. The participants have come together around a common message: conserving water requires collective responsibility and sustained public awareness.

900-km route through the Western Ghats

The team’s planned route will take the cyclists from Kalyan to Pune then to Karad followed by Radhanagari Ghat and Sawantwadi. They will subsequently travel through Goa and Fonda Ghat before entering Karnataka and completing the expedition in Dandeli.

The challenging route featuring steep climbs sharp bends and hilly stretches is expected to test the participants’ stamina, physical endurance and mental resilience. The team aims to cover the entire distance in approximately seven days.

Dr Rehnuma one of the expedition’s leading cyclists, said the group would attempt to complete the 900-km journey within a week.

‘Every drop counts’: Cyclists call for responsible water use

The campaign seeks to underline that water conservation cannot be left to the government alone. Preventing wastage at home and in public spaces using water judiciously and protecting existing water sources are among the measures the team hopes to encourage through its journey.

Pratik Garware a member of the cycling team stressed the importance of collective action, saying people from every section of society must recognise the value of every drop of water. The campaign aims to take this message to a wider audience and encourage people to make water-saving practices part of their daily lives.

Team Bikeport continues eight-year tradition

Team Bikeport has been organising annual cycling expeditions for the past eight years, travelling to destinations including Goa, Hyderabad, Delhi, Coorg and Ooty. The team combines its long-distance rides with a social message, making each expedition an opportunity to promote public awareness alongside physical fitness.

This year’s Kalyan-Dandeli ride seeks to demonstrate how sporting challenges can be used to highlight environmental concerns. Beyond completing 900 km, the cyclists hope their initiative will inspire citizens to conserve water, protect natural resources and embrace cycling as a healthier and more sustainable means of transport.

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