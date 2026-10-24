'Why Am I Being Targeted?': Manoj Jarange Patil Claims Conspiracy Behind 500 Crore Allegation; Demands Modi, Fadnavis Probe Into Viral Audio Clip

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Demands PM Modi, CM Fadnavis Probe Alleged ₹500 Crore Audio Clip Conspiracy Involving Shrikant Shinde | IANS

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to discredit the Maratha reservation agitation in Maharashtra. His remarks came after a viral audio clip claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, had paid him Rs 500 crore to weaken the Maratha quota movement. However, Jarange denied the allegations made in the purported audio clip and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervene in the matter.

The purported audio clip alleges that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid Rs 500 crore at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Maratha reservation movement.

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Jarange Alleges Conspiracy

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Jarange expressed concern that efforts were being made to discredit the Maratha community's agitation.

“I believe a conspiracy is being hatched to discredit the Maratha community’s agitation and force it to end. Why am I being targeted for raising farmers’ issues? We must identify who is behind this and their motives,” he said.

Jarange demanded that the authorities investigate the controversy and establish who was responsible for the alleged conspiracy.

Seeks Intervention From Leaders

The activist also called upon political leaders Uday Samant, Prasad Lad and Shambhuraj Desai to meet him and understand the facts surrounding the controversy. He indicated that efforts could be made to raise the matter in Delhi.

“Efforts may also begin to go to Delhi. Was this entire controversy an attempt to discredit Shrikant Shinde? The truth must come out, and anyone found guilty must face action,” Jarange added.

Audio Clip Released In Jalna

On Thursday, Jarange released the purported audio recording in Jalna, alleging that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken the Maratha reservation agitation. The recording has triggered controversy over the alleged attempts to influence or undermine the Maratha reservation movement.

Recording Purportedly Dates To 2014

According to the claims surrounding the recording, the purported conversation dates back to October 2014, shortly before the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The audio allegedly contains discussions about whether Jarange's influence could benefit the BJP electorally and how his growing support in the Marathwada region could be countered.

Jarange has demanded that the circumstances surrounding the recording be thoroughly investigated and that action be taken against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing.

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