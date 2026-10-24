Maharashtra Politics: BJP-Shiv Sena Rift Widens Over Manoj Jarange's ₹500 Crore Audio Clip Allegations Against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: A day after Maratha reservation activist Mnaoj Jarange released a purported audio clip which pointed towards an alleged payment of Rs 500 crore to him by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a public war of words erupted between the leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena on Friday.

Kadam Accuses BJP

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam accused Jarange of conspiring with the BJP to politically eliminate Shinde. Kadam also rejected the BJP’s contention that the audio clip could have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI), alleging instead that it was a “BJP-generated” clip. The remarks drew a sharp response from BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who warned that the party would not remain silent if its leaders were subjected to personal attacks. The exchange exposed tensions within the ruling alliance over the allegations and the demand for an investigation into the clip.

Kadam accused Jarange of misleading the Maratha community and creating divisions between communities. He claimed that the activist had been exposed and alleged that the controversy was part of a conspiracy against Shinde. “You (Jarange) are trying to hatch a conspiracy to finish off a Maratha leader by colluding with the BJP,” Kadam said. He also questioned who within the BJP was allegedly trying to politically damage the deputy CM.

Forensic Probe Demanded

Kadam further alleged that Jarange was connected with government tenders in Maharashtra and claimed that Darekar, considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was also mentioned in the audio clip. He sought a forensic examination of the recording and said he had written to Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking an investigation.

Darekar, however, termed Kadam’s remarks irresponsible, particularly when the BJP and Shiv Sena were partners in the government. He said an investigation, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), could be demanded, but the BJP should not be blamed without evidence. “If allegations are made at such a low level, we will not remain silent,” Darekar warned, adding that the party would neither tolerate nor overlook personal attacks against its leaders.

BJP Questions Jarange's Backers

In an apparent dig at Eknath Shinde, Darkar also questioned who had supported Jarange from behind the scenes and encouraged his criticism of Fadnavis. He maintained that the BJP had supported the Maratha community’s reservation movement and accused the then Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray of failing to sustain the reservation measures. He said the role of those who allegedly backed Jarange’s agitation would emerge during the investigation.

Read Also Jain Saint’s Animal Camp In Mumbai Conducts 101 Complex Veterinary Surgeries In 2 Days

Jarange, meanwhile, hit back at Kadam, questioning how the Shiv Sena leader knew the exact date of the audio clip. He asked Kadam to seek clarification from Fadnavis about how the recording had circulated and cautioned against threatening the media.

Jarange also defended his meeting with BJP leader Prasad Lad, questioning why it had become an issue. He launched a counterattack against Kadam and his son, MLA Yogesh Kadam, while alleging that Ramdas Kadam himself was working against Shinde. The activist described Kadam as a liability for Shinde and accused him of trying to damage the Shiv Sena. These allegations, like the claims surrounding the audio clip, remain unverified.

Jarange had released the purported recording in Jalna on Thursday, alleging that it referred to a Rs 500 crore payment routed through Shrikant Shinde to silence him and undermine the Maratha reservation agitation ahead of the 2024 elections. The BJP has called for an inquiry into whether the recording was AI-generated, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has sought a forensic and cyber investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/