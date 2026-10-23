Jain Saint’s Animal Camp In Mumbai Conducts 101 Complex Veterinary Surgeries In 2 Days |

Mumbai: Around 101 animals underwent complex surgical procedures during a two-day free animal surgical camp organised by Arham Always Care in Ghatkopar. Inspired by revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj, the initiative brought together over 200 veterinary doctors and paramedical professionals.

BMC Veterinary Department Collaborates

On October 21 and 22. Inspired by the compassionate vision of Param Namramuni Gurudev, the initiative brought together over 200 veterinary doctors and paramedical professionals at Aaradhya Bhakti Park, Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

The surgical camp was organised on Wednesday and Thursday in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s veterinary department, Thane’s animal husbandry department, Pet Practitioners Association Mumbai, Mumbai Veterinary College and Arham Yuva Seva Group (AYSG). The camp provided specialised surgical care to stray and abandoned animals as well as cattle in need of medical attention.

Tumours And Hernias Treated

Veterinary teams performed a wide range of procedures, including surgeries for cancerous tumours, hernias, eye disorders, orthopaedic conditions, horn cancer, prolapse and more. Some complex operations lasted up to five hours, while surgeons successfully removed massive tumours weighing 40–50kg from affected animals.

The camp featured air-conditioned surgical facilities, dedicated post-operative care, medication, and free-of-cost transportation arrangements. A QR-based digital system helped medical teams access each animal's history and streamline treatment. Over 100 volunteers from Arham Always Care and AYSG coordinated logistics and medical supplies, enabling veterinary teams to focus on critical procedures.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Ghatkopar MLA Parag Shah inaugurated the initiative. Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Pankaja Munde, also visited the camp and wholeheartedly appreciated the seamless organisation and effort to bring relief to animals in such complex surgeries. Commissioner of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dr. Kiran Patil and Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Shekhar Mundada, were among the dignitaries who attended the camp.

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