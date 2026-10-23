Tata Sons Listing Row: Global Parsi Zoroastrian Bodies Write To PM Modi, Seek Protection Of Tata Trusts' Legacy | AI

Mumbai: Global and domestic Parsi Zoroastrian associations have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over ongoing developments surrounding Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

Tata Sons Listing Debate Intensifies

The letter, sent from Mumbai earlier this month, comes amid an intense dispute among the conglomerate’s shareholders following the reported classification of Tata Sons, the holding company majority-owned by Tata charitable trusts, as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which could make it mandatory for the company to be publicly listed.

The Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India (FPZAI), the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America (FEZANA), the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe (ZTFE), the Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust (GCZT) and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce (WZCC), which jointly issued the letter, said the current dispute extended beyond a routine corporate disagreement.

Community Institutions Seek Intervention

These institutions, which represent the religious, social, charitable and commercial life of the Parsi/Irani Zoroastrian community in India and around the world, urged the Prime Minister to intervene to preserve the unique ownership and governance structure of Tata Sons, which is majority-owned by public charitable trusts.

“While differences of opinion are not uncommon in large institutions, the present situation has implications that extend far beyond a corporate or shareholder dispute,” the letter stated. “At stake is the future character and purpose of one of India’s most respected institutions, with a global footprint and reputation.”

Short-Term Market Pressures Questioned

The letter specifically highlighted concerns over the potential public listing of Tata Sons, warning against decisions driven purely by short-term market considerations.

“The debate surrounding the listing of Tata Sons should not be viewed merely as a regulatory or technical matter,” the signatories emphasised. “Any change that alters the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could affect the very fabric, ethos and defining character of Tata Sons and, by extension, the wider Tata Group.”

The representatives noted that the Tata Group’s stewardship under Tata Trusts had helped build crucial national infrastructure, from integrated steel plants and civil aviation to premier academic and medical institutions. They stressed that the group’s current strategic investments in semiconductors, clean energy, electric mobility and defence relied on this long-term vision.

“Though we write to you as members of the Parsi/Irani community, the Tata Group is a national institution and the pride of every Indian,” the letter stated. “Any subversion of its unique altruistic character will have unfortunate repercussions on the fair perception of our country.”

The appeal was formally signed by BPP chairman and FPZAI president Viraf Mehta, along with fellow trustees Armaity Rustom Tirandaz, Ervad Xerxes Dastur, Anahita Desai, Maharukh Kobad Noble, Hoshang Jal and Dr Adil Malia.

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