Tiger Shroff Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 More From Haryana, Total Arrests Rise To 10 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three more accused in connection with the October 18 firing incident outside Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence, taking the total number of arrests to 10. The three accused allegedly helped plot the attack, conduct reconnaissance of the actor’s location and arrange weapons for the shooters.

Three Haryana Residents Identified

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Sarpanch Rajesh Khatak (18), Sameer Hasan Khatri (19) and Jatin Krishan Panchal (27), all residents of Haryana. They were produced before a magistrate court on Thursday, October 22, and remanded to police custody till October 28, according to the information provided.

According to the investigation, Ankit had travelled to Mumbai to conduct reconnaissance of the target’s locations and allegedly participated in planning the attack alongside two other accused. Investigators suspect that all three were in direct contact with alleged key conspirator Anil Pandit and helped arrange firearms to execute the shooting. According to the investigation, the accused allegedly acted in coordination to arrange illegal firearms and ammunition, conduct reconnaissance, provide logistical assistance and facilitate the attack.

Organised Crime Provisions Invoked

Police have also invoked Sections 61(2) and 111 of the BNS, pertaining to criminal conspiracy and organised crime, respectively, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, citing the alleged involvement of an organised criminal network and the interstate supply of illegal weapons.

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Investigators suspect that the accused acted in coordination with previously arrested persons and wanted accused to track the intended targets, arrange firearms and live ammunition, provide the motorcycle used in the crime and destroy evidence after the attack. Police are also probing an alleged plan to flee abroad after eliminating evidence. The Crime Branch has sought further custodial interrogation to establish who ordered the attack, the motive behind it, the roles of each accused, the source of the firearms and ammunition, and whether other prominent individuals were also subjected to reconnaissance.

Police are also investigating whether the accused were involved in similar offences in the past and whether they had conducted reconnaissance of other high-profile individuals’ residences.

The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and remain subject to judicial scrutiny.

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