Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of Two Food Establishments In Borivali And Bhandup Over Serious Hygiene Violations | AI

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of two food establishments in Mumbai after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations, including mixing returned pav with fresh stock and using unauthorised food colours in sweets.

Establishments In Borivali And Bhandup

The establishments facing action are M/s Best Canteen in Borivali West and M/s Instakart Services Private Limited in Bhandup West.

Best Canteen is a popular, budget-friendly local food joint operating out of the Shanti Ashram Bus Depot in LIC Colony, Borivali West. During the inspection, officials found multiple violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The violations included unhygienic kitchen and drainage facilities, rusted racks and utensils, mixing returned pav with fresh pav, incomplete temperature records and the absence of medical fitness certificates for workers. The use of unauthorised food colours in sweets was also detected.

The FDA has urged citizens to report complaints regarding the quality of food articles or any food-related malpractice.

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