Bhiwandi Water Crisis: 32 Families Allege Sewage-Contaminated Supply, BNCMC Sends Tanker After Legal Notice

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has started supplying water through tankers to Shantisagar Complex F Wing Co-operative Housing Society in Narpoli, Bhiwandi, following a legal notice over allegations of sewage-contaminated drinking water. However, residents remain dissatisfied, claiming that the quantity supplied is inadequate and the quality of the tanker water is also questionable.

One Tanker For 32 Families

According to the society, only one tanker carrying approximately 5,000 litres of water has been supplied so far, which is insufficient for the needs of 32 families comprising more than 100 residents. The society has maintained that tanker supplies are only a temporary arrangement and that the civic administration must repair the damaged drinking water pipeline and restore a regular supply of safe water.

Advocate R. R. Tripathi, representing the society, issued a legal notice to the municipal administration and its water supply department at 11 am on October 21, demanding the provision of safe drinking water within 24 hours. The notice warned that failure to comply would prompt the society to approach the Western Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Pune with contempt and execution proceedings.

NGT Proceedings Threatened

The tanker supply reportedly began within the deadline specified in the notice. However, residents have questioned whether the limited supply meets their daily requirements and have raised concerns about the quality of the water being provided.

The society alleges that its residents have been receiving sewage-contaminated water for several months. According to the society, an inspection report dated October 14, 2026, prepared by a joint committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Thane District Collector, found that the municipal drinking water pipeline was damaged and submerged in a sewage drain.

Residents Report Months Of Contamination

The society further claims that water samples showed the presence of E.coli and coliform bacteria, with a reported count of 1,700 MPN per 100 millilitres. The alleged contamination raised serious concerns about the health of residents, particularly children, women and senior citizens.

Taking note of the matter, the NGT reportedly issued an interim order on October 15, 2026, directing the municipal corporation to immediately provide safe drinking water to the society through tankers.

Repeated Requests Submitted

Following the order, the society submitted written applications to the municipal commissioner and the executive engineer of the water supply department on October 16, 17, 18 and 19, seeking an immediate tanker supply. The residents also informed officials about the issue through WhatsApp. However, the society alleges that the required action was not taken promptly and that residents continued to face difficulties accessing adequate safe drinking water during the festive period.

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The October 21 legal notice sought the deployment of water tankers by 11 am on October 22 and demanded a regular supply of safe drinking water. It also warned of contempt and execution proceedings before the NGT, along with further legal action seeking punitive measures against the responsible officials and attachment of municipal property before the competent judicial forums.

With tanker supplies now underway, the society has reiterated that the arrangement cannot be treated as a permanent solution. Residents are demanding repairs to the damaged pipeline and the restoration of a reliable supply of potable water.

Only one tanker carrying approximately 5,000 litres of water has been supplied, which is inadequate for 32 families. Moreover, the quality of the water is also not satisfactory said Advocate R. R. Tripathi counsel for the society.

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