 Quess Corp Posts ₹75 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, Up 44% YoY; Crosses 500k Headcount Milestone
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Quess Corp Posts ₹75 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, Up 44% YoY; Crosses 500k Headcount Milestone

Quess Corp Limited on Monday announced its second quarter FY27 financial results, reporting a 44% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹75 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Quess Corp Posts ₹75 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, Up 44% YoY; Crosses 500k Headcount Milestone
Quess Corp |

Mumbai: Quess Corp Limited on Monday reported its profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of financial year 2027 surged by 44% year-on-year to ₹75 crore. The company's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹4,396 crore, marking a 15% increase year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to ₹92 crore, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1%.

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Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, Quess Corp reported total revenue of ₹8,578 crore, up 15% year-on-year. PAT for H1 FY27 increased by 53% to ₹157 crore, with earnings per share (EPS) at ₹10.4.

Headcount Milestone

Quess Corp's headcount crossed 500k in Q2 FY27, reaching 504k employees. The general staffing business added over 20k headcount and secured 116 new contracts, with revenue of ₹3,823 crore and EBITDA of ₹57 crore.

Segmental Growth

Professional staffing recorded 13% year-on-year revenue growth, supported by global capability centres (GCCs) which contributed 71% to headcount and revenue. The segment added 27 new contracts.

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Overseas Business

The overseas business achieved 10% year-on-year revenue growth and 23% year-on-year EBITDA growth, adding 33 new contracts. Malaysia reported 50% year-on-year revenue growth, while the Philippines saw a 15% year-on-year revenue growth with a 10.5% net margin.

Management Commentary

Lohit Bhatia, ED & Group CEO, Quess Corp, said the company reported a good result for Q2, with revenue growing by 15% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA rising by 20% year-on-year. He added that the company's headcount crossed 500k, driven by additions in general staffing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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