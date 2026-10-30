Sun TV Network Reports ₹364.59 Crore Consolidated Profit In September Quarter, Declares ₹3.75 Interim Dividend

Sun TV Network |

Mumbai: Sun TV Network Limited on Friday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit rose to ₹364.59 crore, up from ₹354.69 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹940.31 crore, a decline of 27.66 per cent compared to ₹1,299.87 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the September quarter was ₹1,078.58 crore, down from ₹1,439.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses for the quarter also decreased by 34.03 per cent to ₹609.12 crore, compared to ₹923.51 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹9.25, compared to ₹9.00 in the same quarter last year.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share, representing 75 per cent on a face value of ₹5.00 per share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5.00 per share declared on 12 August 2026.

Re-appointment of Directors

The board approved the re-appointment of Kalanithi Maran as Whole Time Director, designated as "Executive Chairman," for five years from 20 April 2027 to 19 April 2032. Kavery Kalanithi was also re-appointed as Whole Time Director, designated as "Executive Director," for five years over the same period. Both re-appointments are subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM on 30 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.