 Sun TV Network Reports ₹364.59 Crore Consolidated Profit In September Quarter, Declares ₹3.75 Interim Dividend
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Sun TV Network Reports ₹364.59 Crore Consolidated Profit In September Quarter, Declares ₹3.75 Interim Dividend

Sun TV Network reported a consolidated net profit of ₹364.59 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 2.79 per cent increase year-on-year. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Sun TV Network Reports ₹364.59 Crore Consolidated Profit In September Quarter, Declares ₹3.75 Interim Dividend
Sun TV Network |

Mumbai: Sun TV Network Limited on Friday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit rose to ₹364.59 crore, up from ₹354.69 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹940.31 crore, a decline of 27.66 per cent compared to ₹1,299.87 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

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Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the September quarter was ₹1,078.58 crore, down from ₹1,439.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses for the quarter also decreased by 34.03 per cent to ₹609.12 crore, compared to ₹923.51 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹9.25, compared to ₹9.00 in the same quarter last year.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share, representing 75 per cent on a face value of ₹5.00 per share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5.00 per share declared on 12 August 2026.

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Re-appointment of Directors

The board approved the re-appointment of Kalanithi Maran as Whole Time Director, designated as "Executive Chairman," for five years from 20 April 2027 to 19 April 2032. Kavery Kalanithi was also re-appointed as Whole Time Director, designated as "Executive Director," for five years over the same period. Both re-appointments are subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM on 30 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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