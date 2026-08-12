Sun TV Network Profit Rises 17% To ₹619.07 Crore, Declares ₹5 Interim Dividend

X @SunTV

Mumbai: Sun TV Network Limited on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹619.07 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, up from ₹529.21 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹1,457.88 crore, marking a 13 per cent increase from ₹1,290.28 crore reported in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,634.40 crore.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹819.78 crore, compared to ₹782.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operational costs were ₹237.73 crore, while cricket franchise fees amounted to ₹123.32 crore.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. This represents a 100 per cent dividend on the face value of ₹5.00 per share.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹15.71, an increase from ₹13.43 reported in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared to the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, the consolidated net profit increased by approximately 166 per cent from ₹232.34 crore. Revenue from operations also saw a significant rise of 65 per cent from ₹882.51 crore sequentially.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board meeting commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 4:10 PM on 12 August 2026, where the financial results and dividend declaration were approved.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.