QUESS Corp Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Facebook

Quess Corp Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has approved via vide circular resolutions, the exercise of RSUs and allotment of shares under ESOP 2015 and QSOP 2020, the company announced thhrough an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as:

i) Exercise of options and allotment of shares under the ESOP 2015

Allotment of 25,520 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the option holders who have exercised it under the ESOP 2015. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

ii) Exercise of RSUs and allotment of shares under QSOP 2020

Allotment of 7,459 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the RSUs holders who have exercised it under QSOP 2020. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased from 148,386,935 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1,483,869,350 to Rs 148,419,914 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1,484,199,140.

Quess Corp Limited shares

The shares of Quess corp Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 427, up by Rs 0.047 percent.

Read Also Shriram Finance Allots 1,26,690 Equity Shares Under ESOP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)