Shriram Finance Allots 1,26,690 Equity Shares Under ESOP

Shriram Finance Limited on Friday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee in its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 1,26,690 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each to 363 employees of the Company who exercised the Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 3,75,22,03,930 to Rs.375,34,70,830.

The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares.

Shriram Finance Limited shares

The shares of Shriram Finance Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,955, up by 3.24 percent.

Shriram Finance Earnings

The Net Interest Income for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023 increased by 11.31 percent and stood at Rs 4,435.27 crores as against Rs 3,984.44 crores in the same period of the previous year. The profit after tax increased by 25.13 percent and stands at Rs 1,675.44 crores as against Rs 1,338.95 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year. The earning per share (basic) increased by 25.08 percent and stands at Rs 44.73 as against Rs 35.76 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated Net Interest Income for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023 increased by 13.16 percent and stood at Rs 4,576.61 crores as against Rs 4,044.42 crores in the same period last year. Consolidated Net Profit increased by 26.68 percent and stands at Rs 1,712.19 crores as against Rs 1,351.62 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year.

