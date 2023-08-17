Shriram Finance Allots 1,12,060 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Shriram Finance on Thursday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee in its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 1,12,060 equity shares to 276 employees of the company who exercised the Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 3,75,10,83,330 to Rs 3,75,22,03,930.

Shriram Finance shares

The shares of Shriram Finance on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,844.55, up by 2.70 percent.

