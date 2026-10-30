EPACK Durable Q2 FY27 Revenue More Than Doubles To ₹439.3 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Hits ₹1,325.3 Crore

EPACK Durable |

Mumbai: EPACK Durable Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2026-27. The company's operating revenue reached ₹439.3 crore, marking a 106.0% increase compared to the previous year.

Financial Performance

For the quarter, EBITDA stood at ₹7.1 crore, a significant rise of 1,320.0% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved by 139 basis points to 1.62%, while the net profit margin was (5.71)%, up 470 basis points year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, EPACK Durable recorded a revenue of ₹1,325.3 crore, up 51.3% year-on-year. This represents the company's highest-ever revenue for a first half.

Segmental Growth

Room Air Conditioner (RAC) revenue grew by 161.2% year-on-year to ₹161.2 crore. Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) and Large Domestic Appliances (LDA) revenue increased by 57.1% year-on-year to ₹168.6 crore, surpassing RAC revenue in the quarter, driven by washing machines and air fryers. Components revenue also saw a 45.5% year-on-year growth, reaching ₹47.5 crore.

Management Commentary

Ajay DD Singhania, Managing Director and CEO, said that the company's diversification is now visible, with SDA & LDA revenue exceeding RAC revenue. He added that Q2 EBITDA improved by ₹14.6 crore year-on-year, excluding the PLI income from the Q2 FY26 base.

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Strategic Focus

EPACK Durable's board has approved the transfer of its 50% stake in the EPAVO Electricals joint venture to the Ram Ratna Group. The company will also wind up two subsidiaries, Bumjin India Audio Products Private Limited and Epack Electronic Component Private Limited, to focus on its core business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.