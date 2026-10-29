Voltamp Transformers Posts 15% Rise In Q2 Operating Profit To ₹103.10 Crore; Revenue Climbs 42%

Voltamp |

Mumbai: Voltamp Transformers Limited announced on Thursday, 29 October 2026, that its operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) increased by 15% to ₹103.10 crore. The company also reported a 42% growth in its net sales and service revenue, reaching ₹684.19 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from ₹482.56 crore in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (six months ended 30 September 2026), Voltamp Transformers' revenue from operations grew by 36% to ₹1227.98 crore, compared to ₹906.14 crore in the corresponding period of FY26. The operating profit for the half-year period rose by 13% to ₹180.02 crore, from ₹159.44 crore in the previous year.

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Margins and EPS

The EBIDTA margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 15.46%, a decrease from 19.39% in Q2 FY26. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the second quarter was ₹84.10, compared to ₹77.94 in Q2 FY26. For the first half, the EBIDTA margin was 15.15%, down from 18.34% in FY26, and EPS was ₹174.26, up from ₹156.57.

Order Book

Voltamp Transformers began FY27 with an order backlog of 10,270 MVA (₹1200 crore). It has since booked fresh orders worth 13,350 MVA (₹1941 crore) until April this year, with some expected to be invoiced in the current fiscal year. The company expects continued additions to its order book.

Operational Launch

The company announced that its new Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transformer manufacturing facility in Jarod began operations on 7 October 2026.

Economic Environment

Voltamp Transformers noted that the global macroeconomic environment remains challenging due to the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These factors, along with increased Brent crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel and rising commodity prices, have intensified inflationary pressures. The Indian Rupee depreciated by approximately 7.5% over the past year due to geopolitical tensions.

Margin Impact

The company's margins over the past six months were affected by elevated energy costs, increased competition, commodity price hikes, currency depreciation, and persistent inflationary pressure. During the second quarter, an increase in long-term GSEC yields resulted in negative MTM gains.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.