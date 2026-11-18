Pooja Upreti |

Mumbai: Global semiconductor company Qualcomm has promoted Pooja Upreti to Senior Director, Technology, recognising her extensive experience in semiconductor engineering, automotive chip development and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies.

Upreti moves into the senior leadership position after serving as Director, Engineering, for nearly five years. She brings more than two decades of experience across leading semiconductor and technology companies.

New Leadership Role At Qualcomm

In her previous position, Upreti led the development of system-on-chip solutions designed for automotive applications. Her responsibilities covered the entire semiconductor development lifecycle, including chip architecture, design execution, tape-out and customer deployment.

The experience positions her to contribute to Qualcomm's technology development initiatives, particularly in advanced semiconductor engineering.

Over A Decade At Qualcomm

Upreti joined Qualcomm in April 2016 as Senior Staff, Engineering Manager. She subsequently advanced to Principal/Manager, Engineering, before becoming Director, Engineering, in March 2022. Her latest promotion marks another milestone in her decade-long journey with the semiconductor company.

During this period, she has gained extensive experience managing engineering teams and overseeing complex chip development programmes.

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Previous Experience At NVIDIA

Before joining Qualcomm, Upreti worked with NVIDIA for more than five years as Senior ASIC Verification Engineer. At NVIDIA, she specialised in memory controller verification for system-on-chip platforms. Her responsibilities involved semiconductor verification processes essential for ensuring chip functionality and reliability.

Early Career At STMicroelectronics

Earlier in her career, Upreti spent over seven years at STMicroelectronics, serving as Technical Lead. Her professional background spans semiconductor design, ASIC verification, engineering management and automotive SoC development.

The appointment highlights Qualcomm's continued focus on experienced engineering leadership as semiconductor technologies become increasingly important across automotive and connected-device applications. Upreti's progression also reflects her longstanding involvement in complex chip development and technology execution.

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