Tejas Networks, Qualcomm To Showcase 6G ISAC Tech At India Mobile Congress 2026

Tejas Networks | Tejas Networks

Mumbai: Tejas Networks announced on 8 October 2026 that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to demonstrate 6G Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in Bengaluru.

Technology Focus

ISAC is a foundational technology for next-generation wireless networks, allowing them to function as pervasive radar systems. This enables enhanced situational awareness by using communication signals to detect and track objects without dedicated sensing infrastructure.

Demonstration Details

The joint demonstration will integrate Tejas Networks’ 5G base station with Qualcomm Technologies’ Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU) chipsets. These will be supported by low-power compute and AI inference capabilities.

Application Areas

The technology aims to support applications such as drone and vehicle tracking, traffic management, and critical-infrastructure monitoring. It provides a step towards an AI-native architecture for 6G networks.

Management Commentary

Kumar N Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks, stated that ISAC is a promising direction for future 6G networks. He added that integrating communication and environmental sensing within the same network infrastructure can unlock transformative applications across various sectors.

Industry Impact

Rajen Vagadia, President of Qualcomm India, noted that strong industry partnerships are essential for translating the vision for 6G into practical capabilities. He said the collaboration demonstrates wide-area sensing on live 5G infrastructure.

Future Outlook

The showcase indicates an evolution in wireless networks, moving from connecting devices to understanding environments. As 6G advances, ISAC is expected to enable new opportunities for operators to deliver sensing-based services.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.