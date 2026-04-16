Tejas Networks Reports FY26 Revenue At ₹1,103 Crore Amid Net Loss, Expands 5G Portfolio

Tejas Networks reported FY26 revenue of Rs 1,103 crore, sharply lower than Rs 8,923 crore in FY25, while posting a net loss of Rs 909 crore compared to a profit of Rs 447 crore last year. |

Bengaluru: Tejas Networks closed FY26 with a sharp drop in revenue and profitability, even as it accelerated investments in next-generation telecom technologies and expanded its global footprint.

Revenue Declines Sharply

Tejas Networks reported FY26 net revenue of Rs 1,103 crore, a significant decline from Rs 8,923 crore in FY25, as shown in the financial table on page 2 of the release. Quarterly revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 333 crore, compared to Rs 1,907 crore in the same quarter last year. The drop reflects a challenging year marked by shifting project cycles and execution timelines.

Losses Widen Significantly

The company posted a loss before tax of Rs 1,354 crore for FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 698 crore in FY25. Net loss for the year came in at Rs 909 crore versus a net profit of Rs 447 crore a year earlier. In Q4 FY26, net loss stood at Rs 211 crore. This reversal highlights the financial strain despite ongoing investments in technology and market expansion.

Orders and Product Momentum

Management indicated steady traction in its wireless portfolio during the quarter. The company secured its first commercial order for 4G/5G wireless products in international markets and signed a 5G Massive MIMO radio supply contract with NEC. It also executed trials for 5G products with an operator in the Americas, signaling growing acceptance of its solutions globally.

Strategic Developments Continue

During FY26, Tejas Networks played a role in the commercial launch of BSNL’s pan-India 4G network using its indigenous technology. It was also selected as an IP/MPLS router supplier for BharatNet Phase III and shipped over 17,000 routers. The company expanded its product portfolio with advanced wireless and wireline solutions and strengthened its partnership with Rakuten Symphony to develop Open RAN technologies.

Innovation and Pipeline Growth

The company filed 63 patents in Q4 FY26, taking its global patent count to 676, including 371 granted patents. Its order book stood at Rs 1,514 crore, reflecting a 49 percent year-on-year increase. Management noted that these developments position the company to capture future opportunities as demand for high-speed connectivity continues to rise.

Tejas Networks’ FY26 performance reflects a transitional phase, where near-term financial pressures are offset by strategic investments, technology expansion, and a growing order pipeline aimed at long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and financial disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.