India Mobile Congress 2026 Starts Tomorrow: Everything You Need To Know

The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) opens tomorrow, October 7, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and runs through October 10. This year's theme is 'Scale Without Boundaries', which the organisers say reflects the push to make emerging technologies more accessible and take them to wider markets.

IMC 2026: Dates, venue and timings

The event is being held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. Visitors can enter from about 9 am to 6 pm, with programme sessions spread across the morning, afternoon and evening. Digit notes that the organisers may revise timings, so attendees should check the official schedule before heading out.

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On India Mobile Congress 2026 preparations, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told ANI, "The 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress is nearly here. Tremendous amount of excitement, energy, pulsing capabilities, and the proven model of Indian telecom connectivity. We will have thousands of exhibitors, hundreds of companies, new products as India moves from a services nation to a product nation, and new frontiers of technology being explored."

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How to get there? What about tickets and registration?

The venue can be reached via the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line. Visitors can also drive. Visitor and Student passes are free. Paid delegate passes are also on offer, with the Gold pass priced at Rs. 20,000 and the Platinum pass at Rs. 25,000. Media passes are issued on an approval basis.

Free passes come with limits. Per the official registration page, these pass holders get limited access on Day 2 and full-day access on Days 3 and 4. Entry to the conference sessions depends on availability. Registration is done through the official IMC website.

IMC 2026: What to expect?

The programme covers AI, 5G, 6G, semiconductors, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and startups. The organisers have built the event around four focus areas: future technology, growth, opportunities and digital security.

Visitors can look forward to startup-focused programmes, technology demonstrations, the Viksit Tech 47 Awards and the Digital Defence Games. The conference track will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and technology experts to discuss the next phase of India's digital growth.