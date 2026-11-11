Mahindra & Mahindra Appoints Shuchi Suri As Automotive Sales And Marketing Chief, New Role Effective April 1, 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra appoints Shuchi Suri as automotive sales and marketing chief from April 1, 2027. |

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has appointed Shuchi Suri as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for its automotive business, strengthening its senior leadership team.

According to a regulatory filing, Suri will assume her new responsibilities on April 1, 2027, and report directly to R Velusamy, President of the Automotive Business.

Leadership Transition

Suri currently serves as Executive Vice-President of Mahindra Experience, a position she has held since joining the Mahindra Group in May 2026.

Her elevation comes within a year of joining the organisation, marking an important development in her professional journey.

In her new role, she will lead the sales and marketing function of Mahindra's automotive business, bringing extensive experience in brand management, consumer engagement and business transformation.

Unilever Experience

Before joining Mahindra, Suri spent 22 years with Unilever, holding several leadership positions across India, the Asia-Pacific region and global markets.

Her international experience includes assignments at the company's global headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, she served as Global Vice President for Homecare, overseeing responsibilities within one of Unilever's major consumer business categories.

Her career at Unilever provided experience in managing brands, developing marketing strategies and understanding consumer behaviour across diverse markets.

Marketing Expertise

Suri brings more than two decades of experience spanning business leadership, brand strategy, consumer segmentation and portfolio transformation.

Her professional expertise also includes premium innovation and digital-first marketing partnerships, areas increasingly relevant to India's competitive automotive market.

The appointment places an experienced consumer marketing professional at the helm of Mahindra's automotive sales and marketing operations.

Her background in consumer-focused businesses could support the company's efforts to strengthen customer engagement, develop brand positioning and expand its market presence.

The leadership change will take effect at the beginning of April 2027, when Suri formally assumes her new responsibilities within Mahindra's automotive division.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!