Q3FY24 Earnings: Check Out The List Of Companies To Announce Their Financial Results This Week

Earnings Q3FY24 |

The Indian stock market this week will be poised by several prominent companies across various sectors that are set to announce their Q3 earnings reports. The earnings releases are expected to shed light on their performance and financial performances for the quarter ending December 31st, 2023.

Here is the list of companies scheduled to announce their results, categorized by sectors this week.

From January 8th to January 13th, 2024, a series of companies are set to announce their Q3 earnings announcements.

January 8

Companies like Franklin Industries (FRANKLININD), GDL Leasing (GDLLEAS), Indextra (INDXTRA), SGMART, and Spectrum Foods (SPECFOOD) will announce their financial performance for the quarter.

January 9

Companies such as AGOL, BAJEL, BETALA, CROPSTER, Delta Corporation (DELTACORP), RELHOME, and STANCAP are to set announced their Q3 results.

January 10

7NR, CMBL, MARBU, OROSMITHS, SPS, SUNITATOOL, TINEAGRO, UHZAVERI, VANDANA, and VFL are scheduled to announce their earnings status.

January 11

5PAISA, AGIIL, FUNDVISER, GTPL, GUJHOTE, HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFCAMC), Infosys, KENVI, LONTE, MERCTRD, PLASTIBLEN, PROFINC, QUASAR, RAJOOENG, SONALIS, SPYL, Tata Consultancy Services , and VIJAYTX will announce their Q3 financial report.

January 12

AMAL, ANANDRATHI, ARTSONEN, BBL, Birla Money, CUBIFIN, Den Networks (DEN), HARSHILAGR, Hathway Broadband , HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, HITECH, IT Holdings, JTL Industries , LKP Finance, Mishka Pharmaceuticals, Tata Metaliks, Treehouse Education, and Wipro Corporation will announce their quarterly financial results.

January 13

CONFINT, DMart, JRELTD, MRP, and WARDINMOBI are scheduled to announce their Q3 earnings reports.

What are Earnings?

The financial year is a 12-month period during which a company manages its accounting cycle to track its financial performance. It is typically divided into four quarters: Q1: January – March, Q2: April – June, Q3: July – September, Q4: October – December.

Q3 (October - December) refers to the third quarter within a company's financial year, covering a specific three-month period.

During the Q3 earnings, companies release their financial reports, detailing earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other crucial financial metrics.

The Q3 earnings report is crucial for various stakeholders, including investors, analysts, shareholders, and the company's management. Investors and analysts closely analyze these reports to evaluate the company's growth trajectory, profitability, and potential future prospects. Shareholders rely on these reports to assess their investment's performance and make informed decisions about holding, buying, or selling stocks.

Key components of a Q3 earnings report include:

Revenue: Total income generated by the company from its core operations and other sources.

Net Income/Profit: The amount remaining after deducting all expenses from the total revenue, reflecting the company's profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of its common stock.

Operating Expenses: Costs incurred to run the business, including salaries, rent, utilities, marketing, etc.

Cash Flow: Movement of cash in and out of the company during the quarter, indicating financial liquidity.

Guidance or Outlook: Projections for future performance based on market analysis, internal strategies, and other factors.