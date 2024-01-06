IPOs 2024 Update: Check Out The List Of Upcoming Offerings From Ola Electric, FirstCry To Swiggy And More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 06, 2024
In 2024, the IPO market continues to thrive: 27 companies secured SEBI approval to raise Rs 28,500 crore, while 36 await approval to raise Rs 40,500 crore.
Among the 63 companies in the IPO pipeline, 3 New-Age Tech firms - OYO, Digit Insurance, and First Cry - aim to raise around Rs 16,000 crore collectively.
Startups like Ola Electric and FirstCry, filed IPO papers with SEBI. Ola Electric aims to raise Rs 5,700 crore, while FirstCry targets Rs 1,816 crore through their IPOs.
Companies such as Swiggy, PhonePe, Aakash (a subsidiary of Byju's), PayU India, Unicommenrce, Awfis, and PharmEasy have also lined up their IPOs for 2024.
MobiKwik, a payment platform, submitted its DRHP to Sebi, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore through an IPO.
As of now, 12 companies have submitted their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their 2024 IPOs.
During 2023, 57 companies collectively raised Rs 49,434 crore via mainboard IPOs, with Mankind Pharma leading at Rs 4,326 crore, trailed by Tata Technologies at Rs 3,043 crore and JSW Infrastructure at Rs 2,800 crore as the largest IPOs.