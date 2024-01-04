GM Breweries Net Profit Falls To ₹22.60 Cr, Total Income At ₹618.20 In Q3 Earnings

GM Breweries Net Profit Falls To ₹22.60 Cr | G M Breweries

G M Breweries Limited on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24) through an exchange filing.

Key highlights from the unaudited financial results

The company's total revenue from operations, reached Rs 618.20 crore compared to Rs 609.26 crore in the same period last year. The total income escalated to Rs 624.08 crore in Q3FY24, up from Rs 612.13 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 594.46 crore in Q3FY24 compared to Rs 577.49 crore YoY. However, the net profit dropped to Rs 22.60 crore from Rs 25.92 crore in the same period.

G M Breweries Limited shares

The shares of GM Breweries on Thursday at 1:16 pm IST were trading at Rs 679, down by 3.73 per cent.

About G M Breweries

G M Breweries Limited, commonly known as GM Breweries, is an Indian based company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages. Established in 1981, the company specializes in the production of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL), and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).