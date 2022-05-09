e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Business / PVR reports Q4 net loss of Rs 105.49 cr, revenue at Rs 537.14 cr

PVR reports Q4 net loss of Rs 105.49 cr, revenue at Rs 537.14 cr

Revenue from operations rose by nearly three-fold to Rs 537.14 crore during the quarter under review

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 289.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing. /Representative image |
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 289.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing. /Representative image |
Advertisement

PVR Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 105.49 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 289.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by nearly three-fold to Rs 537.14 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 181.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 731.17 crore, up 43.91 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 508.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of PVR Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 1,688.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.73 per cent, from the previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:05 PM IST