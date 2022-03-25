PVR Cinemas expands its footprint in South with a new 5-screen multiplex in Hyderabad

PVR cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India announced the launch of its new 5-screen property in Hyderabad. Integrated with best- in- class theatrical solutions to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience; the newly launched property in the city stands as the latest entertainment hub for cinema lovers.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Hyderabad with 62 screens in 11 properties.

Located at Atrium Mall, Gachibowli, a popular destination surrounded by several residential units, educational institutes and a dense cluster of IT companies, the new property has a seating capacity of 927 with plush last row recliners with USB charger and swivel tables for utmost comfort. The cinema is equipped with cutting edge technologies featuring 4K projectors for ultra-high resolution, cleanest, sharpest and brightest images. For an unparalleled surround sound experience, the audis host advanced immersive in-theatrical technological solutions like Dolby ATMOS sound with pro-ribbon HF while the Next-Gen 3D technology provides a more captivating and immersive viewing experience, it said in a press statement.

The Cinema will offer a wide variety of PVR curated menu providing choice of Indian, Italian, oriental and continental cuisine along with the culinary marvels catching the essence of the region to patrons.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “South will continue to be our focal point towards expanding our screen’s presence in the region. Regional movies made in the south are coming into the national mainstream and winning the hearts of people across the country as witnessed in the recent past. Our screen presence in the South now occupies the leading share in our national circuit and we look forward to continue with our expansion plans in FY 2022-23 across the country.’’

With this opening, PVR strengthens its presence in Telangana with 67 screens in 12 properties and 301 screens across 49 properties in South.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:25 PM IST