Pushkar: How A Pilgrim Town Became A Luxury Getaway

Pushkar |

Pushkar: For years, Pushkar had the easy pace of a pilgrimage town, its life centred around the sacred lake, the Brahma Temple and the annual cattle fair. For most travellers, it was a stop on the Rajasthan circuit rather than a destination in its own right. Now, more travellers are staying — and the town’s hospitality industry is expanding to meet them.

The numbers point to the change. According to Rajasthan’s Economic Review 2025–26, Pushkar recorded 124.76 lakh domestic tourist visits in 2024, rising to 132.46 lakh in 2025. For a town long associated primarily with pilgrimage and the annual cattle fair, the growth reflects its increasing role in Rajasthan’s wider tourism economy.

Wedding Demand Fuels Hotel Expansion

The shift is visible in the hospitality boom. In July 2024, the Pushkar Hotel Association estimated that more than 30 properties were in development, together adding around 2,500 rooms, with investment of more than ₹2,000 crore. The association attributed the expansion largely to growing demand for destination weddings, alongside leisure and spiritual tourism.

The development is also changing the kind of traveller Pushkar can accommodate, with more luxury properties making it possible to experience the town as a short-break destination rather than simply a stop on a Rajasthan itinerary. Some of that luxury infrastructure is already in place, with The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa established as a large-scale resort offering dedicated wedding facilities.

Rajat Sharma, General Manager, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, says the destination is still at a relatively early stage of its evolution. “While Pushkar may not yet have the established luxury travel positioning of destinations such as Udaipur, Jodhpur or Jaisalmer, it offers a different proposition, one rooted in spirituality, authenticity and rustic, old world charm.”

Weddings are one part of the changing tourism landscape. A 2024 Times of India report cited Pushkar's growing wedding market as a major reason for the new hotel development. Another TOI report in late 2024 put the town at more than 400 weddings across 35 venues, underlining how established the market has already become.

Culture And Landscape Enrich The Stay

But the appeal extends beyond weddings and pilgrimage. Unlike the grand palace settings of Jaipur and Udaipur, Pushkar offers a sacred lake, temples, the Aravallis and a more intimate desert-town atmosphere. The annual Pushkar Fair, meanwhile, has evolved from a traditional livestock market into a major tourist attraction, bringing together the fair's historic camel and cattle trade with cultural performances and other visitor experiences.

For luxury travellers, that combination is increasingly being packaged as an experience rather than simply a hotel stay. The lake, temples and old town provide the sense of place; newer hotels bring the dining, spa and leisure infrastructure that allows visitors to linger.

Wellness Meets Pushkar’s Spiritual Character

That slower pace also lends itself to wellness. “Travellers today are looking for more than just a spa treatment. They want complete experience that brings together good food, nature, mindfulness and the opportunity to slow down and disconnect from a busy lifestyle.” Sharma says the resort is seeing interest particularly among luxury leisure travellers, couples and those looking for a short, restorative escape from the city.

There is also a spiritual dimension that remains central to Pushkar's appeal, even as its tourism proposition broadens. “Spirituality here is not something you simply visit; it is something you experience in the atmosphere of the town itself,” he adds.

For luxury travellers, the appeal lies in being able to combine that spiritual and cultural character with the comforts of a resort stay. A morning can begin around the lake or temples and move into a long lunch, a spa treatment or an evening at a resort. The idea is to spend a few days here rather than simply pass through, with the old town, the lake and the surrounding landscape becoming part of the stay.

Infrastructure Plans Support Tourism Growth

There is also evidence that the momentum is continuing. In 2025, Rajasthan's tourism department was working on a proposed ₹200-crore development and beautification plan for Pushkar, including improvements around the lake's ghats, parking, landscaping and measures to address sewage entering the lake during the monsoon.

The state's broader hotel expansion is moving beyond Jaipur and Udaipur too. In 2025, the Hotel Federation of Rajasthan said that smaller destinations including Pushkar, Kumbhalgarh and Ranthambore were seeing a construction spree, with weddings identified as a major driver.

The transformation is still underway. But with visitor numbers rising, a substantial hotel pipeline and a growing leisure and wedding market, Pushkar is moving beyond its traditional role on the Rajasthan itinerary. It is becoming a place travellers choose to stay, not simply a place they stop.