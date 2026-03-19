Rajasthan News: Jaisalmer And Pushkar To Be Developed As Global Tourism Destinations With ₹300 Crore Central Aid

Rajasthan plans major tourism boost as Jaisalmer and Pushkar get ₹300 crore funding for global infrastructure and visitor experience upgrades | Representational Image

Jaipur, March 19: Jaisalmer and Pushkar, the iconic tourist destinations of Rajasthan, will be developed as 'Global Tourism Destinations.' A detailed action plan for both cities was presented during a recent high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari in Jaipur.

This development initiative will be undertaken under the central government scheme of the 'National Mission for Developing 50 Globally Competitive Tourism Destinations.'

Funding structure and project scope

Under this scheme, each selected destination will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 300 crore from the Central Government; of this, Rs 200 crore will be allocated for infrastructure development and Rs 100 crore for experience-based tourism amenities.

Additionally, a separate provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for destination management. In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer and Pushkar will be the first two major hubs to be developed under this scheme.

Proposed development sites in Jaisalmer

During the meeting, a presentation was made regarding potential sites in the Ranau, Damodara, Kuhadi, and Kuhadi Barna regions of Jaisalmer.

Furthermore, a draft bill for the establishment of the 'Jaisalmer Tourism Authority' was also presented. It will be the first of its kind in the state.

Pushkar plans and administrative framework

Meanwhile, regarding Pushkar, a proposal to designate the Ajmer Development Authority as the Destination Management Organization was considered, and discussions were held regarding the land identified in Chavandiya village.

Government push for global-standard infrastructure

The Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, directed officials to expedite the development of world-class infrastructure, high-quality hospitality services, global convention centres, and facilities that showcase cultural heritage in accordance with international standards at both locations. To this end, the tender process for selecting global consultants will be initiated shortly.

“This project is expected to boost international tourism within the state and generate large-scale employment opportunities at the local level. We believe that Jaisalmer's desert beauty and Pushkar's spiritual identity will gain renewed global recognition on the world stage,” said Diya Kumari.

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Significance of the destinations

Notably, Jaisalmer is situated at the international border with Pakistan and is known for the Thar Desert, while Pushkar is known for the holy Pushkar Lake and the only Brahma temple in the world.