Rajasthan News: Jaisalmer Tightens Border Vigilance, Bans Pakistani SIMs, Curbs Night Movement

Jaisalmer Tightens Border Vigilance, Bans Pakistani SIMs, Curbs Night Movement | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: As a precautionary measure, the administration has tightened security arrangements in the areas near the international border in Jaisalmer. The district administration has banned the use of Pakistani local SIM cards and restricted night movement in border villages. New guidelines have also been issued regarding the entry of foreign nationals into protected areas.

District Collector and District Magistrate Pratap Singh said that the network of mobile towers installed in Pakistan across the international border reaches approximately 3-4 kilometers into the Indian territory, which could pose a threat to national security. In light of this, the use of Pakistani local SIM cards has been banned in the district under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023.

The administration has banned the movement in villages within a five-kilometer radius of the border from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. This order will apply to several border villages, including Kishangarh, Tanot, Sadhewala, Ghotaru, Longewala, Ganeshia, Langtala, Ratdau, Liloi, and others in Jaisalmer and Pokhran tehsils, and will remain in force until April 30th. According to the order, movement will be prohibited in the said area without the permission of the competent authority. However, officers and employees of the administration, police, Border Security Force, and other agencies on duty are exempted.

Read Also Multiple Passport Offices In Rajasthan Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email Claiming ISI Link

Also Watch:

At the same time, following the instructions of the state home department, rules regarding the entry of foreign nationals into the protected areas of the district have tightened. Additional District Magistrate Parsaram said that any foreign national entering protected areas for employment, business, research, study, or tourism purposes has to obtain prior online permission. Tourist operators, guides, hotel operators, and film coordinators have also been instructed not to allow any foreign national to enter protected areas without permission.

Notably, the international border in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan measures 464 kilometers, and it is the longest stretch of border shared by any single district of Rajasthan with Pakistan.