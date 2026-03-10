Multiple Passport Offices In Rajasthan Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email Claiming ISI Link

Several passport offices in Rajasthan had to be evacuated following bomb threats on Tuesday. An email sent to the Jaipur Regional Passport Office in the name of ISI stated that bombs would explode at 1 pm. | Canva

Jaipur: Several passport offices in Rajasthan had to be evacuated following bomb threats on Tuesday. An email sent to the Jaipur Regional Passport Office in the name of ISI stated that bombs would explode at 1 pm.

Massive Search Ops Across 14 Districts, No Object Found

The information alerted police and security agencies, and intense search operations were conducted in passport and post offices in Jaipur, Sikar, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Kota, Bhilwara, Pali, Chittorgarh, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, and Jhalawar; however , no suspicious objects were found anywhere during the search.

An hour-long search was conducted at the Passport Seva Kendra in Jaipur's Orbit Mall and the Regional Passport Office in Jhalana. Bomb disposal squads, civil defense, and dog squads were called in for security purposes.

Email Mentions ISI, Cyanide Bombs and DMK Reference

As per the officials, the email received at the regional passport office at Jaipur has the reference of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, and this letter reads, “ Pakistan's ISI, Udhayanidhi-Peruraj Zindabad. Five IED bombs filled with cyanide gas have been planted in your passport or post office and will be detonated. Therefore, staff should leave the office by 1:10 pm, covering their mouths and noses."

Further, the letter states that the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq, associated with the DMK party, in a meth (drugs) case worth approximately ₹2,000 crore has been done to conceal the truth. It also states that this case is not just about drugs, but that there is a larger motive behind it.

Threat Claims Original VIP Target Plan Was Expanded

The letter in bold letters notes that this is not a hoax. It states that the initial attempt was merely to understand the response and functioning of security agencies (such as the BDDS and ATS). The original targets were passport documents belonging to two VIPs, but ultimately, the plan was changed to a more extensive operation.

'Decided to burn the forest to kill the mosquitoes,' the letter reads. The letter also mentions a sleeper network operating in Coimbatore.

Police and investigative agencies are working to trace the source of the email. Officials said that the matter is being investigated seriously. All necessary security measures have been put in place. Police and security agencies are working to identify the sender of the email and conduct a technical investigation into the matter.