Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Wedding Season, Hotels And Restaurants Across Punjab & Haryana | PTI (Representational Image)

The disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has not only cast a shadow over the ongoing wedding season, but has also heightened the concerns for the hotel and restaurant industry in Punjab and Haryana.

However, the situation was reported to be grim in some isolated areas in Punjab and Chandigarh including Nayagaon village in neighbouring Mohali district and Kansal village in Chandigarh where the residents complained of non-availability of the domestic cylinders as well since Sunday. They said that they have been visiting the gas agencies for the past few days and standing in long queues and now the agency staff have said that there is no supply.

Reports from several cities of Punjab including Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar also bring to fore reports of a large number of families of brides and grooms now scrambling for various last minute wedding preparations now especially to arrange cooking gas cylinders.

The reports that the commercial LPG cylinders’ supply has reportedly been suspended since Monday, has added to the panic like situation for the marriage palace owners and caterers.

Meanwhile, according to a media report, the All India LPG Distributor Federation Patiala coordinator Gurpreet Singh Brar has said that they have been asked to stop the supply of commercial cylinders….people should not panic or indulge in hoarding.

Meanwhile, even as the official agencies have asked consumers to use the gas judiciously, the hotel and restaurant owners across the region fear that the same could now anytime start being sold on premium and that they would have to either buy cylinders from the black market or shut shop if the gas supply continuous to be hit as this industry is largely depends on gas.