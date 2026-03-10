UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks MLAs To Submit ₹5 Crore Development Proposals Within One Week For Constituency Projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all MLAs to submit proposals for development works worth up to Rs 5 crore in their constituencies, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to expedite the process and ensure timely implementation.

According to official information, the chief minister has sought detailed proposals for development projects from legislators and asked that they be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office within one week. The initiative is aimed at accelerating local development and addressing region-specific needs across the state.

The chief minister issued the directions while interacting with MLAs and members of the Legislative Council through a video conference from his official residence. According to sources, the interaction lasted about 30 minutes during which he asked legislators to remain present in their constituencies, address public grievances and supervise development works on the ground.

During the interaction, the chief minister suggested several types of projects that legislators can propose for their constituencies. These include construction of roads, community centres, barat ghars, bridges and convention centres. MLAs have also been asked to suggest projects related to installation of street lights, construction of public toilets and other facilities that improve civic infrastructure.

District Magistrates have been directed to examine the proposals submitted by the legislators and ensure that the required funds are released after due scrutiny. Officials said the administration will prioritise projects that can bring visible improvements in local infrastructure and public services.

The chief minister has also instructed MLAs to remain active in their constituencies and closely monitor the progress of development works. Legislators have been asked to coordinate with district officials to ensure that projects are executed on time and in accordance with approved plans.

In a first, the state government has also invited proposals from members of the Legislative Council. Officials said MLCs have been asked to identify development projects in areas they represent and send their recommendations to the government for consideration.

Government sources said the move is intended to strengthen grassroots development and improve coordination between elected representatives and the administration. By involving both MLAs and MLCs in proposing projects, the state government aims to broaden participation in development planning and ensure that local priorities are reflected in government initiatives.

The proposals will be reviewed by the Chief Minister’s Office before the final approval and release of funds. Officials said the process is expected to help speed up development work in various districts and ensure better monitoring of projects at the local level.