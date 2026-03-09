UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates Daughters For Achievements, Emphasises Equal Opportunities Beyond Caste, Religion & Regional Differences | ANI

Lucknow: “Nari, tum keval shraddha ho…” these inspiring lines by renowned poet Jaishankar Prasad came to life on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow during the International Women’s Day celebrations. The occasion was the State-Level Women’s Honor Ceremony and ‘Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026’, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the program, the Chief Minister’s sensitive and warm personality was on full display, creating a positive atmosphere for women’s empowerment across the state.

The event clearly reflected the Yogi government’s policy of providing equal opportunities to everyone above caste, religion, and regional differences. Daughters from across the state appeared emotional and excited as they received awards for their achievements from the Chief Minister.

One of the most touching moments of the ceremony came when Durga Maurya, known as 'Drone Didi' from Jaunpur, stood up to speak with the CM. Chief Minister Yogi respectfully asked her to sit on a chair and listened to her entire story while she was seated.

CM asked her warmly, “Ek season mein kitni kamai ho jati hai ?” Durga proudly replied that with government support she earns ₹50,000-₹60,000 in a single season, and she has now also started a namkeen (savoury snacks) factory. Smiling in a light-hearted manner, CM Yogi said, “Until now, we only knew Jaunpur for its famous imarti, but today you told us that your namkeen is also being launched. Whenever I visit Jaunpur, I will eat your namkeen along with imarti.”

Another special moment came when the Chief Minister affectionately interacted with Shanvi Gupta, a young beneficiary of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Handing her a cute white teddy bear, he said, “I brought this white teddy bear for you.” As soon as the CM lifted the child in his arms, the entire hall erupted in applause, and voices echoed everywhere: “Betiyan ab surakshit hatho mein hain”.

CM Yogi spoke personally with every child present and showed special affection. He asked them, “Is paise se kya karogi? Kapre khareedogi?” In a touching moment, he also asked one child’s mother, “Bachchi so rahi hai kya?”

When Saira Bano, a Class 9 student, was honoured by the Chief Minister, the women present said together that it was their great fortune to have Yogi Adityanath as their Chief Minister.

Similarly, meritorious student Durga Yadav was encouraged by the CM. He asked her about her achievements, and she replied that she had completed BCA. The CM then discussed her future plans in detail.

The CM’s direct interaction with women beneficiaries was highly inspiring. He asked Soni from Chandauli, who grows flowers, how much she earns. Soni said she earns ₹17,000. The CM suggested that she could increase her income by making incense sticks and perfume from dried flowers. Soni responded that she had already received training for this. Meanwhile, the “Drone Didi” initiative is helping women earn up to ₹3,000 per day.

Sita Devi from Varanasi told the CM that she earns around ₹20,000 per month and has helped 250 other women learn to drive e-rickshaws. The CM, with admiration and curiosity, asked, “As a woman driving an e-rickshaw, don’t you feel afraid? Earlier your family must have been upset?” Smiling before she could answer, he added, “Now that money is coming in, your family must be happy.” Sita replied confidently, “I am not afraid at all. Now that I earn money, not only my family but even the neighbours are happy.”

When Pramila from Ghazipur stood up to speak, the CM also respectfully asked her to sit while speaking. She said she is benefiting from 5 government schemes, including Widow Pension and Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Chief Minister remarked that a woman can become self-reliant if she decides to stand on her own feet.

Speaking strongly about women’s safety, CM Yogi said, “Today two things make us proud. First, every daughter in Uttar Pradesh now feels safe. Girls are going to school without fear, and ensuring their safety is the government’s responsibility.” He added, “Second, if any miscreant dares to trouble them, then at the next intersection the messengers of Yamraj will be waiting to cut his ticket.” Hearing this, the entire Indira Gandhi Pratishthan echoed with thunderous applause.

A short film shown during the event highlighted how daughters have been achieving their dreams over the past 9 years. Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Minister Baby Rani Maurya said, it is a matter of pride that the Chief Minister always cares for women. She added that today daughters are contributing to the development of the state and the nation while also managing their homes.

Minister of State Pratibha Shukla paid tribute to women’s power through poetry, stating that women themselves say they feel safe under the Yogi government.

Labor and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar said, before 2017, women’s empowerment was limited to debates on television and in newspapers. But due to CM Yogi’s dedication, women today are actively contributing to the development of the state and the country.

He added that seeing daughters in uniform at intersections fills everyone with pride, and even if the world abandons them, the Yogi government will stand with them like a rock.

He further said that whenever any incident occurs in the state, the Chief Minister stays awake all night and orders strict action against those who harm women.

Throughout the program, the slogan “Nari, tum keval shraddha ho” echoed repeatedly. The event was not merely about distributing benefits of government schemes, it stood as proof that a new era has begun in Uttar Pradesh, where under the Yogi government, daughters’ dreams now have a safe and bright sky to soar in.