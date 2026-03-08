International Women’s Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹38.49 Crore To Anganwadi Workers, Honors Achievers And Distributes Jobs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹38.49 Crore To Anganwadi Workers, Honors Achievers And Distributes Jobs | ANI

Lucknow: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored women’s power at a state-level program held in the capital on Sunday. Organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the program not only celebrated women but also created new employment opportunities for them. Chief Minister distributed checks, appointment letters and Ayushman cards to beneficiary women under various schemes. He also transferred ₹38.49 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for Anganwadi workers. On this occasion, Chief Minister also interacted with women beneficiaries of different schemes through video conferencing.

CM Adityanath transferred ₹38.49 crore via DBT to the accounts of Anganwadi workers for insurance premiums and saree/uniforms. This included ₹29.59 crore for saree/uniforms and ₹8.90 crore for insurance premiums. Chief Minister presented sarees to Neha Dubey, Mansi Sahu, Poonam Tiwari and Manorama Mishra and provided uniforms to 'Seva Mitra' Aakanksha and Ratna Bharti. He also launched the mobile app of 'Rozgar Sangam Portal' on this occasion.

CM Yogi Adityanath honored Shanvi Gupta, Kavya Kashyap, Nancy Rawat, Sakshi Kumari, Abhishree Gupta and Shayra Bano by presenting them with checks. Chief Minister interacted with the girls, expressed his affection and also gave them gifts.

Chief Minister also honored women employees who performed exemplary work. These included Chhaya Badwal (Bareilly) and Umaira Meraj (Lucknow) from the Women Welfare Department and police officers Inspector Neelam Rana, Head Constable Vedwati and Shimla Singh for outstanding contributions to women’s safety.

Similarly, Kumari Nancy (Fatehpur) and Payal (Baghpat) for their work in preventing child marriage and Snehlata and Deepti from Lucknow for their excellent work with 181 Women Helpline, were also honored. Chief Minister congratulated them and presented them with certificates of appreciation.

Chief Minister congratulated girls who performed exceptionally well in studies under government homes and 'Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojna'. These included Durga Yadav (Varanasi, more than 85% in High School), Mohini Pal (Lucknow, 82% in Intermediate), Sneha Yadav (95% in High School), Shreya Awasthi (89% in High School), Anvi Shukla (86% in High School), Kritika Sharma (95% in Intermediate), and Pranshi (88% in Intermediate). He wished them a bright future and honored them for their achievements.

On this occasion, Chief Minister presented Nari Shakti Award to Shailvi Sharda, Kirti Karamchandani, Anandi Agrawal and Geetanjali. Chief Minister handed over Ayushman cards on stage to Anganwadi workers Gudiya Singh, Priyanka Singh, Sudha Awasthi, Uma Singh and Leelawati from Sarojini Nagar.

Chief Minister presented appointment letters to Apurva, Amrita, Shivani Pandey, Krutur N., Amrita Vajpayee, Khushi Kankar, Sakshi Singh, Apurva Tiwari, Sangeeta Kushwaha and Shivangi, who were recruited by the Labour Department. In addition, he also gave appointment letters to 10 newly selected 'Mukhya Sevikas', Kamini Maurya, Sunaina Kumari, Anjum Fatima, Rita Verma, Smriti Kapoor, Gunja Gupta, Babita Verma, Ruby Maurya, Shraddha Tiwari and Sumitra. Chief Minister congratulated all the selected women.

On this occasion, Chief Minister released the book 'Atmamanthan', based on the outstanding work done by Anganwadi workers on the completion of 50 years of ICDS. He also released 'Sarathi', a booklet developed to enhance the capacity of 'Mukhya Sevikas' under the Department of Child Development and Nutrition and 'Navdisha', published by Udita Foundation in collaboration with the Labour Department.

On International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also interacted with women from Varanasi division through video conferencing. He listened to their success stories and blessed them for a bright future. During the interaction, Sita Devi (Varanasi), Pramila Devi (Ghazipur), Soni Kumari (Chandauli) and Durga Maurya (Jaunpur) shared how government support and their own hard work brought positive changes in their lives.