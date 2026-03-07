Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Building Rural Stadiums In All Development Blocks To Boost Village Sports Talent

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, March 6: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is rapidly working to strengthen sports facilities in rural areas. As part of this effort, work is progressing quickly on an ambitious plan to build rural stadiums in all development blocks of the state.

Stadiums with multipurpose halls and athletics tracks

These stadiums will include multipurpose halls, at least a 200-metre athletics track, and grounds for various outdoor sports. Currently, around 30 projects are under construction in different districts across the state.

Under this scheme of the state government, one rural stadium and an open gym are being established in each development block. This will enable youth in rural areas to access better facilities for sports training, regular practice and competitions within their own regions.

Aim to promote sports culture in villages

The state government aims to develop a sports culture in every village so that rural talents can bring recognition to the state at national and international levels. This initiative will prove to be an important step in nurturing talent by providing modern sports facilities to rural youth.

Plans for sports colleges as centres of excellence

The Yogi government aims to provide international-level training to sports talents. With this objective, plans are also being worked on to develop sports colleges in the state as Centres of Excellence. Relevant proposals will soon be submitted to the sports department.

There is also a plan to affiliate sports colleges with the Sports University so that players can receive advanced training and modern sports facilities within a well-structured system.

Directions to district administrations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates to organise meetings of the Uttar Pradesh Sports Development and Promotion Committee at the earliest. He stated that funds available for the development of players and the promotion of sports activities should be effectively used for strengthening sports infrastructure, training, organising competitions and encouraging players.

CM Yogi also directed that the construction of rural stadiums at the development block level be completed on time according to prescribed standards and quality. Additionally, each stadium should ensure the appointment of sports coaches through outsourcing agencies.

Boost for rural sports talent

There is no shortage of sports talent in villages across the state, but many talents fail to progress due to a lack of resources and proper platforms. With the construction of rural stadiums, players will get facilities for regular practice, local tournaments and training, enabling them to reach district, state and national-level competitions.

Expansion of sports infrastructure

The state government is continuously expanding sports infrastructure to promote sports. As part of this effort, stadiums, mini-stadiums and sports grounds are being constructed in various districts. Plans are also underway to develop grounds on a large scale for football and other sports, which will further strengthen the sports culture in the state.

Employment and fitness benefits

The construction of rural stadiums will increase youth interest in sports and make them more aware of fitness. Additionally, the appointment of coaches, organisation of competitions and other related activities will create employment opportunities at the local level.