Uttar Pradesh Achieves Historic Law-and-order Transformation, Boosting Public Trust And Economic Growth Under CM Yogi's Leadership |

Lucknow: "For the first time in democracy, law and order became an issue in an election and the result was that for the first time after independence a government returned to power after completing its five-year term. Since 2017, police department has transformed a disorderly, riot-affected and curfew-prone state into a 'Safe Uttar Pradesh'. The journey of transforming Uttar Pradesh from a 'BIMARU state' into the growth engine of India’s economy begins with strong security. Security is the first condition for development and the UP Police has proven this".

These remarks were made by CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday at the Lok Bhavan auditorium. On this occasion, he flagged off 50 Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicles. Chief Minister appreciated Honda India Foundation for providing 50 QRT two-wheelers to Uttar Pradesh Police, stating that this initiative will further strengthen the state’s security system. The event symbolizes trust and cooperation through which government, administration and industry are jointly strengthening development and security in the state.

CM said, "Several reforms and initiatives were taken to change the perception of Uttar Pradesh and the results are visible today. In 2017, there were 9,500 PRV vehicles in the state, today the number has increased to more than 15,500. Similarly, the number of police two-wheelers has increased from 3,000 in 2017 to more than 9,200 today. This increase has significantly reduced police response time during emergencies, which builds public trust and ultimately leads to transformation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified three important pillars of model policing, 'Infrastructure, Technology and Mobility'. Before 2017, police department’s budget struggled to reach ₹16,000 crore and even that could not be fully utilized. Many districts had been created years earlier, but district headquarters and police lines had not yet been built. Under such circumstances, police had outdated weapons, no facilities and almost no infrastructure. Personnel were forced to live in dilapidated barracks. Today, in 55 districts, the tallest buildings are police barracks with improved residential facilities. Model police stations and model fire stations are also being developed across the state to modernize policing and disaster response.

Chief Minister said, "When the government began large-scale police recruitment in 2017, training capacity in UP was very limited. Only around 3,000 personnel could be trained at one time. Since there had been no recruitment for a long time, youth were eager to join, but limited training capacity posed a challenge. Completing a recruitment cycle took nearly nine months".

State government then contacted other states for support, two to three states agreed to cooperate. Discussions were also held with the Army and paramilitary forces, which extended assistance. Through these efforts, training capacity was first increased to 17,000-20,000 and later with help from other states and military training centers it reached around 30,000. Today the situation has completely changed. 60,244 police constables have been recruited and all are being trained within UP itself due to newly developed training centers and improved infrastructure.

CM also mentioned that three new criminal laws were implemented in the country in July last year, making forensic evidence mandatory in cases with punishment of more than seven years. Before 2017, UP had only two forensic laboratories, but now the number has increased to 12. A world-class State Forensic Institute has also been established under the UP Police. This institute runs degree, diploma and certificate courses to train both police personnel and youth interested in forensic science.

Additionally, six A-grade forensic labs are under construction in every district and two mobile forensic units have been deployed in each district to collect evidence and assist investigations directly at crime scenes.

Several new units have also been created to strengthen security, including Special Security Force (SSF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). For the first time, women battalions have been formed in the PAC, with three battalions already established and three more in progress.

Chief Minister said, "Continuous efforts have been made to strengthen infrastructure, technology and mobility in policing. When technology and transformation work together, results are visible and public trust increases. Today major investors from across the country and the world are eager to invest in UP due to state government’s policy of zero tolerance and zero corruption".

He added that women feel safe in the state and traders can conduct business confidently, contributing to economic growth. Over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the state, which is a historic achievement. Earlier there was a shortage of police personnel, making it difficult to tackle major challenges, but today the situation has changed completely. The demand for Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC personnel is now seen in other states as well.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary S. P. Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna, ADG (Logistics) Ram Kumar, ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash and Honda India Foundation Vice President (Corporate Affairs) Piyush Mittal were also present.

