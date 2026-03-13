Tourist Attractions In Dubai Resort To Special Offers As War Impacts Spending, Travel

With airspace closures and travel disruptions due to the war in the region affecting business, several tourist places in Dubai have resorted to special offers for residents for a limited period.

From waterparks and entertainment venues to aquariums and gardens, tourist attractions in the city are allowing free entry to residents, according to a report by The Economic Times.

These include Aquaventure Waterpark, House of Hype, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, and Dubai Miracle Garden. Hotels and restaurants have also introduced special deals.

Dubai’s iconic resort Atlantis, The Palm is offering complimentary access to its Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, two of the major attractions in the city.

Aquaventure is the world’s largest waterpark.

As per the terms of the offer, the deal will be valid from March 10 to March 22 with up to four tickets per transaction.

“Aquaventure World is offering complimentary daily tickets for residents and visitors as a small gesture to help everyone unwind and enjoy a day together at the world’s largest waterpark,” Aquaventure said in a post.

Similarly, The Lost Chambers Aquarium is also offering a day pass. A day ticket at these parks usually costs AED 175 (Rs 4393).

These offers are being announced as the United States-Israel-Iran war has widened to other Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is the largest city and a global financial hub.

Due to airspace closures and travel restrictions in and out of the region, the city is facing a decline in visitors.

Several key places in Dubai have also come under attack. This has impacted the business of popular tourist spots during the time of Ramadan, the season of peak demand.

Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden in Dubai, is also offering free access to the park. However, the offer is valid only for residents and not visitors.

The complimentary entry offer is valid between March 15 and March 31. Residents will need to show their valid Emirates ID to avail the offer. The ticket to the garden generally costs around AED 100 (Rs 2,500).