Israel–US–Iran War: Explosions Rattle Central Dubai, Smoke Seen Near Burj Khalifa; Drone Strike Suspected

Loud explosions were heard in central Dubai on Friday, sending shockwaves through the city as plumes of black smoke rose above the skyline near the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Images and videos circulating online showed thick smoke billowing from a high-rise building in the downtown area, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Blasts Reported Near Dubai’s Financial District

According to eyewitness accounts and reports by Agence France-Presse, the explosions rattled buildings across parts of the city. Video from the area showed a large column of smoke hanging over central Dubai, sparking concerns of a possible drone strike.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosions, though the incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Drone Attacks Spread Across Gulf Cities

The blasts come as Iran’s retaliatory campaign against regional targets enters its third day. Regional reports suggest Iranian drones have targeted multiple Gulf cities including Doha and Manama.

The attacks follow recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which significantly intensified hostilities across the Middle East.

No Casualties Reported So Far

Officials have not reported any casualties so far, though authorities are continuing to assess the damage and investigate the incident.

Security agencies in the United Arab Emirates remain on high alert as tensions rise across the region and concerns grow over further drone or missile strikes targeting strategic cities and infrastructure.