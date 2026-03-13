'I Felt Like I Was Part Of Airlift 2': Lara Dutta Returns To India After Being Stuck In Dubai Due To US-Iran Conflict

Lara Dutta Is Back In India | Instagram

Earlier this month, actress Lara Dutta took to Instagram to share a video that she is stuck in Dubai with her daughter Saira amid the US-Iran conflict. Now, the actress is back in India, and recently, in an interview, she opened up about her experience of travelling from Dubai to India, and stated that she felt like she was a part of the film Airlift 2.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Lara revealed she had moved to Dubai so that her daughter could train with a particular tennis coach there, and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi was in London for some work. So she and her daughter were alone in Dubai.

Further talking about how she travelled from Dubai to India, the actress said, “We lived just about 10 kms away from the Jebel Ali Port, which was being bombed every day. So we decided to take a chance, as I wanted to be with my husband and my family. We drove two hours to Fujairah, and just a day earlier, Fujairah port and the oil refinery had been bombed. It was scary, I am not going to lie about it. I was joking with my co-star Akshay Kumar that I felt like I was part of Airlift 2."

Lara revealed that while they were at the airport, they could hear the explosions. She further said, “Hats off to the airlines as well. I am very sure my daughter is going to have some amount of trauma after this experience."

Apart from Lara, other Indian celebrities like Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu, and others were also stranded in Dubai. While Sonal and Esha are back, there's no update on Vishnu yet.

Lara Dutta Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Lara will be seen in movies like Welcome to the Jungle, Suryast, and Ramayana.