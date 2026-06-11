Third Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave 'Roohmantic' Begins June 12 In Shirdi To Boost Maharashtra's Spiritual Economy | Twitter

Mumbai: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Maharashtra Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will organise the third edition of its Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave, titled Roohmantic, in Shirdi on June 12 and 13.

Simhastha Focus

A key focus of this year’s event will be the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027–28 in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Discussions will examine how the mega religious gathering can be leveraged to strengthen Maharashtra’s spiritual tourism ecosystem, boost regional development and enhance the state’s global tourism appeal.

The conclave will bring together policymakers, tourism experts, temple administrators, hospitality stakeholders, destination planners, travel companies and spiritual organisations to discuss the future of India’s rapidly growing spiritual tourism sector. PHDCCI is a Delhi-headquartered association of businesses in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Inauguration and Speakers

The conclave will be inaugurated by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Other prominent speakers include Neelesh R. Gatne, Managing Director of MTDC; Goraksha Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust; Mangesh Joshi, Director of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra; Jayashri Vishnu Thorat, President of Shirdi Nagar Parishad; and Abhay Shelke Patil, Vice-President of the civic body.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will also be a keynote speaker.

One of the major highlights of the conclave will be the release of the PHDCCI-KPMG report, From Darshan to Destination: The Transformation of Spiritual Tourism in India. The study will examine changing pilgrim behaviour, emerging travel trends, infrastructure requirements, digital transformation and the economic impact of faith-based tourism.

Delegates will also participate in darshan at the Shri Saibaba Temple and undertake a visit to Nashik and the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, both of which are expected to play a central role during Simhastha 2027–28.

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