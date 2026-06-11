Minister Ganesh Naik Directs MSEDCL To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Navi Mumbai, Orders Action Against Water Theft

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | X - @NaikSpeaks

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday directed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply across Navi Mumbai and instructed municipal authorities to identify and curb water theft along major supply lines.

Attendees Present

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi to discuss the city's electricity and water supply issues. The meeting was attended by Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, House Leader Sagar Naik, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, MSEDCL Superintending Engineer D.R. Patil, senior officials, and public representatives.

Public representatives highlighted frequent power disruptions in their respective areas and raised concerns over shortages of equipment and repair cables. Responding to these issues, Naik instructed MSEDCL to strengthen manpower and ensure the availability of essential infrastructure to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply.

Legal Action Ordered

The minister also directed officials to lodge police complaints against individuals involved in forcibly taking or stealing electric cables and assured that government funding would be considered if additional resources were required.

Briefing the meeting, MSEDCL Superintending Engineer D.R. Patil said electricity demand in Navi Mumbai has risen by nearly 30 per cent due to soaring temperatures. He noted that repeated faults in low-tension (LT) lines have contributed to frequent outages and informed that additional manpower has already been deployed. Around 10 kilometres of new cable will soon be made available for the city, while the upcoming Rabale substation is expected to significantly improve power distribution.

Complaint Centers

To address complaints about unanswered calls during outages, the utility will also establish local complaint registration centres to improve response times.

Reviewing the city's water supply situation, Naik said water theft along the Morbe Dam pipeline has increased considerably and directed officials to use the SCADA monitoring system to detect and prevent illegal extraction of water.

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Pending Allocation

He also pointed out that Navi Mumbai has not yet received its allocated 25 MLD water supply from Barvi Dam and instructed civic officials to pursue the matter with the concerned authorities for an early allocation.

The meeting also focused on encroachment and civic management issues. Naik directed officials to take action against beggars and other nuisance-causing individuals occupying spaces beneath flyovers. He further claimed that nearly 50 per cent of street vendors operating in Navi Mumbai are from outside the city and ordered a comprehensive survey followed by appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The minister also announced that a dedicated police unit would soon be made available to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to support anti-encroachment drives and strengthen enforcement efforts across the city.

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