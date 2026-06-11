Maharashtra Signs MoU With Cleveland Clinic And Brookfield For Navi Mumbai International MediCity, India's First Global-Scale Healthcare Hub | Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a major step towards establishing India’s first global-scale integrated healthcare hub, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City for the development of the Navi Mumbai International MediCity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the event via video conference from Mumbai, described the project as a transformative initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Heal in India’ vision.

Global Benchmark

Calling the project a globally benchmarked healthcare ecosystem, Fadnavis said the MediCity will bring together patient care, medical education, research, innovation and talent development within a single integrated destination. He said the initiative would strengthen India's position as a leading global healthcare and medical tourism destination.

The Navi Mumbai International MediCity will be developed on approximately 250 acres of land adjacent to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and is envisioned as one of the world's most ambitious healthcare ecosystems. Under the partnership, Cleveland Clinic, one of the world's leading healthcare institutions, will serve as the anchor institution, contributing its expertise in advanced healthcare delivery, medical education, research, innovation and patient-centric care.

Investment and Jobs

The project is expected to attract investments of around USD 1.2 billion and generate more than 10,000 direct employment opportunities. Fadnavis welcomed Cleveland Clinic's participation and thanked its leadership, including Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Dr. Sameer Kapadia and industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, for supporting the initiative.

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Beyond healthcare services, the proposed ecosystem will integrate world-class hospitals, medical and nursing colleges, clinical research centres, biotechnology and life sciences facilities, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare innovation, wellness infrastructure and allied healthcare services within a single collaborative campus.

Government Support

The Chief Minister said the Government of Maharashtra would facilitate the project by providing institutional support and ensuring necessary approvals and clearances in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.

Envisioned as one of India's largest integrated healthcare and life sciences developments, Navi Mumbai International MediCity aims to bring together healthcare providers, researchers, educators, innovators and investors to create a globally competitive centre for clinical excellence, research, innovation and medical education. The project is expected to significantly enhance Maharashtra’s healthcare infrastructure while boosting investment, employment and medical tourism in the state.

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